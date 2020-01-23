The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Church
730 S. 12th St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Gasparin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd "Gene" Gasparin


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd "Gene" Gasparin Obituary
Floyd "Gene" Gasparin 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Floyd "Gene" Gasparin, 84, of Springfield, died at 8:05 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave West, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 730 S. 12th St., Springfield with Rev. James E. Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now