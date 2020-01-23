|
|
Floyd "Gene" Gasparin 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Floyd "Gene" Gasparin, 84, of Springfield, died at 8:05 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave West, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 730 S. 12th St., Springfield with Rev. James E. Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020