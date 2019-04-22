|
|
Floyd H. Mellendorf 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Floyd H. Mellendorf ,88, of Springfield, formerly of Effingham, passed peacefully into the arms of God on April 19, 2019, at St. John's Hospice with his loving wife, Mary Lou and granddaughter by his side after a tough battle with a brief illness.
He was born January 23,1931, in Effingham to Louise and Walter Mellendorf and they preceded him death. Also preceded by his brother, Dale Mellendorf (Irma) of Louisville, Illinois and sister, Viola Stuckmeyer (Leo) of Effingham.
He married his ONE true love, Mary Lou Mellendorf on May 12, 1979. She survives as do his children, Kevin Mellendorf (JoAnn) of Sullivan, Christine Gonda (Greg) of Champaign, Kevin Vickrey (Kristy) of Draper, Utah and Donna L. Vickrey (Lee Thomas) of Springfield; his sister, Phyllis Will (Alvin) of Altamont. He had 7 grandchildren, Marissa, Michael, Jena, Josh, Kristy, Brian, and Emily and 5 great-grandchildren, Harper, Griffin, Rykker, Paxton and Connrad.
He was a salesman for many years and traveled the state doing what he loved - driving, working hard and meeting new people. He loved his family, golfing, cooking out, praising his Lord and his generous heart shined through in all he did. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church with unwavering faith and he kept that until his very last breath. Per his wishes there is no formal visitation or funeral and cremation will be accorded by Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at a later time.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019