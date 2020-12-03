1/1
Floyd S. Jurgens
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd S. Jurgens 1928 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Floyd S. Jurgens, 92, passed away on Thanksgiving day, November 26, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Floyd was born May 19, 1928 in Cass County, IL to John Herman and Eula B.(Stiltz) Jurgens. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lois Stowell, whom he married on January 31, 1954.
Floyd is survived by his son, Gary (life-partner Anita) and daughter, Caron (Bruce) Klein, as well as 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Jurgens, Caitlyn, Timothee & Chandler Klein, two sisters-in-law, and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and five sisters.
A private family funeral service will be held for Floyd.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
(217) 632-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurley Funeral Home Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved