Floyd S. Jurgens 1928 - 2020

Petersburg, IL—Floyd S. Jurgens, 92, passed away on Thanksgiving day, November 26, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Floyd was born May 19, 1928 in Cass County, IL to John Herman and Eula B.(Stiltz) Jurgens. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lois Stowell, whom he married on January 31, 1954.

Floyd is survived by his son, Gary (life-partner Anita) and daughter, Caron (Bruce) Klein, as well as 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Jurgens, Caitlyn, Timothee & Chandler Klein, two sisters-in-law, and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and five sisters.

A private family funeral service will be held for Floyd.

Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.



