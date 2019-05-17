|
|
Frances Bernice Walters Bradley 1923 - 2019
Monticello, IL—Frances Bernice Walters Bradley, 96, of Monticello, formerly of Mt. Auburn, passed away at 2:10 p.m., on May 2, 2019, at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Bernice was born January 17, 1923, in Mt. Auburn, IL the daughter of George Washington and Seretha (Montgomery) Walters. She married Geraldean "Brad" Bradley.
Her children include, "Mary" Eilers (deceased), "Jane" Lackie of Monticello, "Becky" Mayfield (deceased), "Mike" Bradley of Auburn, "Rose" Ann Bradley of Edinburg, and Maude "Dink" Bradley (deceased); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 6 siblings: Leonard, Harold, Myrtle, Pete, Tom, and Berthie, with brother Delmar and sister Shirley surviving.
Bernice's first job was at the Sangamon Ordinance Plant near Illiopolis in WW II building bombs for the war in 1944. She survived it and never slowed down afterwards. She loved sewing, reading, gardening, painting, fishing, and most of all her John Wayne movies.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019