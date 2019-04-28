|
|
Frances C. Dambacher 1939 - 2019
Divernon, IL—Frances C. Dambacher, 80, of Divernon passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1939 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Charles and Dora VanHoos.
She married David Dambacher on Jan. 15, 1956.
Frances was a past President of the Divernon School Board, Republican Precinct Committeeman and served on the Sangamon County Regional Board of Trustees.
She was a member of the Divernon United Methodist Church and was employed by the State of Illinois and Sangamon County Zoning.
Surviving are her husband, David; one daughter, Deb (Jay) Sergent; one son, Randy (Laura) Dambacher; four grandchildren, Jenni Sergent, Claudia Nicole (Justyn) Kemple, Austin Dambacher, and Carissa Dambacher; two great grandsons, Adam and Jayden; one sister, Georgie Heisler; two brothers, Chuck (Inez) VanHoos and Louie (Julie) VanHoos; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will be in Brush Creek Cemetery in Divernon.
Memorials may be made to Divernon United Methodist Church or Divernon Fire Department.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019