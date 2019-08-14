Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. Clark Obituary
Frances L. Clark 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Frances L. Clark, 89, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home.
Frances was born on August 11, 1929 in Springfield the daughter of Charles H. and Nellie Henkle Clark.
Frances retired in 1991 after 38 years with the Internal Revenue Services. She was a member of Kumler United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles E. Clark.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL with Reverend Roosevelt Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kumler United Methodist Church.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 61563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now