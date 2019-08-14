|
|
Frances L. Clark 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Frances L. Clark, 89, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home.
Frances was born on August 11, 1929 in Springfield the daughter of Charles H. and Nellie Henkle Clark.
Frances retired in 1991 after 38 years with the Internal Revenue Services. She was a member of Kumler United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles E. Clark.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL with Reverend Roosevelt Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kumler United Methodist Church.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 61563 is in charge of arrangements.
