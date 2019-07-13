The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Frances "Marianne" Lamken

Frances "Marianne" Lamken
Frances "Marianne" Lamken 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Frances "Marianne" Lamken, 84, of Springfield, passed away at 2:28 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marianne is survived by her daughter, Anita (husband, James) Green of Springfield; brother, Dale Ramsey; sister, Linda (husband, Craig) Oats of Trout Creek, MT; grandchildren, Daniel Grant III and Stephanie Grant; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Gracelyn Grant; step-daughters, Barbara Agee and Beverly Miles; three step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
Private family ceremonies will be held in Springfield. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view complete obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019
