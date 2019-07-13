|
Frances "Marianne" Lamken 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Frances "Marianne" Lamken, 84, of Springfield, passed away at 2:28 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marianne is survived by her daughter, Anita (husband, James) Green of Springfield; brother, Dale Ramsey; sister, Linda (husband, Craig) Oats of Trout Creek, MT; grandchildren, Daniel Grant III and Stephanie Grant; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Gracelyn Grant; step-daughters, Barbara Agee and Beverly Miles; three step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
Private family ceremonies will be held in Springfield. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019