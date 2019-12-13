|
|
Frances Marie Bapst 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Frances Marie Bapst, age 92, of Springfield, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home in Ottawa with Reverend Duane Kaufman officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Garden, LaSalle. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 16th with Eastern Star Rites at the funeral home.
Frances was born on June 13, 1927 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of Clarence and Lottie (Smith) Hobaugh. She married Donald Bapst on June 2, 1947 in Ottawa. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 20, 2004. Surviving are her children, Lawrence Bapst (wife Susan Wilham) of Springfield and Jeffrey Bapst (wife Terri) of Missouri; grandchildren, Kelly (Bapst) Weston of Springfield, Jeffrey Bapst (wife Aimee) of Colorado, Elizabeth Ingram (husband Jonathan) of Springfield, Daniel Bapst of Chicago, and BeiLee and Kanti Wilham of Springfield; great-grandchildren, Jack and Brady Weston, Destrey, Shiloh, and Rayna Bapst, and Margaret Ingram; one sister, Norma Bingaman of Elgin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Peter Parker Ingram.
Frances was a member of Cherry Hills Baptist Church in Springfield and the Fox Valley Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. She had been employed as a directory assistance operator for Illinois Bell Telephone. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She delighted in weekend adventures with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, traveling, sewing, dancing, and gardening. She loved to cook and was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies. Frances was an avid sports fan and cheered on various Illinois teams, especially her beloved Chicago Cubs.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, 6574 N. State Road 7 Suite 201, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019