Frances "Fran" Marie Justison 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Frances "Fran" Marie Jansen Justison, 72, of Springfield, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Frances was born January 25, 1948 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, to Edward and Frieda (Gand) Jansen. She married Thomas Justison on November 5, 1983.
Fran graduated from Sacred Heart Griffin High School and earned a Home Economics BS from Illinois State University and a MS from the University of Illinois, Champaign. She began her career working in her family's business, Jansen's Market, (presently the Dollar General) in Southern View. She would reminisce of the hard work and the ability to not only work closely with her beloved family, but also to serve such a wonderful community in which she lived most of her life.
During her career she served as a 4-H Youth Specialist and later Home Economist in Montgomery County. She then worked at the Montgomery County Health Department and for Illinois Valley, as a Prevention Specialist. The past twenty years Frances worked at the Building Blocks Day Care as an Education Specialist, until her death. There she enthusiastically worked with toddlers and her co-workers stated that she was like "sunshine" when she walked in the room and always had a cheerful smile and kind words to say.
She is remembered fondly and missed profoundly by her family as a quintessential example of a selfless woman dedicated to making every person she came into contact with feel loved, valued and important. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family and could always be depended on as someone who would be there with a smile on her face to help you – no matter the circumstances. Whether known directly to Fran or not, she was the light in the life of so many people and her memory lives on in the countless lives she touched. Her life was fulfilled not by material goods, but rather by the love and time she could spend helping others. Her servant heart is an example not only for all of us to follow, but also a validation of her importance and contribution in making the world and anyone in it who was fortunate to know Fran a truly better place to live.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 am Friday, September 25, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Pastor Stefan Munker officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
See full obituary, share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems