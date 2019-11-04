|
|
Frances Marie Kelmel-Frost 1928 - 2019
Taylorville, IL—Frances Marie Kelmel-Frost, 90, of Taylorville, passed away at 7:38 a.m., on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Frances was born November 20, 1928 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Clarence Cecil and Beatrice (Lange) Oakley. She married Harold W. "Shorty" Kelmel in 1951, and they later divorced. Frances then married Robert Gene Frost, and he preceded her in death March 7, 2001.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Kelmel; sons, Lawrence and David Kelmel; grandson, Philip Schwab; brothers, James and Russell Oakley; and sisters, Edna Slightom, Kathryn Schommer, Virginia Fleigle, Margaret Boyd, and Jacquelyn Oakley.
Frances is survived by her children, Philip (Susie) Kelmel of Morrisonville, Ann (Bob) Nation of Stonington, Susan (Kevin) Moomey of Morrisonville, James (Sharon) Kelmel of Morrisonville, and Bill (Dwanna) Kelmel of Taylorville; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and sister, Ruth Hefley of Hillsboro.
Cremation will be provided prior to ceremonies.
Visitation & Memorial Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin St., Taylorville, IL 62568.
Inurnment will follow the ceremony at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Taylorville.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the Family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019