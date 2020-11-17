Frances N. Cheney 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Frances N. Cheney,73, of Springfield, passed away at home on Friday November 13,2020 after a long courageous battle with MBC. She was born March 9, 1947 to Roy and Edith Wilbur who have preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, North Cheney, of 28 years. Children Debbie and Donnie James; grandchildren, Brooke and Brady Walsh, Markas, Mason and Mavric James and eight siblings along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Franci was employed by the State of Illinois and a longtime member of Hope Church. She dearly loved Jesus and her family, especially her grandchildren. Her favorite past time was gardening in her flower beds.
She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be missed tremendously.
Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Church, 3000 Lenhart Rd. Spfld. Thursday, November 19,2020 at 2:00 pm. Due to Covid restrictions there will be limited capacity.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made either to Simmons Cancer Institute, Attn: Cindy Ringer, Spfld, Il. or Metavivor (https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/francicheney
).