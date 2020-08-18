Frances "Fritzi" Rosalie Cartwright 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Frances "Fritzi" Rosalie Cartwright, 94, of Springfield, died at 6:57 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Illinois Presbyterian Home.
Fritzi was born in Springfield on February 15, 1926, the daughter of Stanley and Frances (Missavich) Stankavich. She married Elmer Lee Cartwright on April 3, 1947 in Springfield.
Fritzi graduated from Lanphier High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was formerly employed by Franklin Life Insurance Co., Fiat Allis, and worked as a secretary for Sangamo Electric for 14 years.
She was a member of many clubs, including: Springfield Art Association, Illinois State Museum Society, Friends of Lincoln Library, Lithuanian American Club, Christ the King Church, Marine Bank Mariner's Club, St. John's Third Age Living, Memorial Medical Center Gold Club, Sangamon County Association for Home & Community Education, AARP, Abraham Presidential Library & Museum, and White Oaks Walkers. She enjoyed collecting teapots, going to garage sales, traveling, and especially spending time with family and friends.
She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House, VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), Interfaith Caregivers, Samaritans of St. John's Hospital, and Ridgely School where she was the Director of Alumni Relations. Her name is inscribed on the cornerstone that was installed in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Dennis; brother, Stanley Stankavich; and sisters, Nellie Bartashies, Stella Sockel, Victoria "Vicki" Blaskie, Eleanor Bietsch, and Martha "Marti" Long.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Danny (Amanda) and Peter (Kara); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
If it wasn't glitzy, it wasn't Fritzi.
A private family memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield. A memorial ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael Berndt officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings.
Burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 N. Rutledge, Springfield, IL 62702.
