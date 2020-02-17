|
|
Francis G. Sprinkel 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Francis Gerald "Jerry" Sprinkel, 79, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born June 29, 1940, to Francis and Velma (Lowe) Sprinkel. He married Bettie McGinley on November 28, 1970. Jerry attended Feitshans High School and graduated in the class of 1958. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1961-1965, and the Air National Guard, serving from 1972-1990. Jerry attended Parks College of Aviation and worked as an Aviation Mechanic for United Airlines in Chicago prior to returning to Springfield and becoming a Police Officer. He retired from the Springfield Police Department in 2000 after 29 years of service. He was a member of Illinois Police Association, American Legion, and AMVETS Post 61. He enjoyed reading, coin collecting, grocery shopping, couponing, sharing history and stories, telling jokes, and collecting "treasures". He never met a stranger and loved helping others. He is survived by his wife, Bettie; children, Kim LeMire (Mike), Michael Sprinkel, and Aimee Sprinkel (Scott); grandchildren, Savannah LeMire and Julia Sprinkel; brothers, Carl (Sandy) Sprinkel and Charlie (Linda) Sprinkel; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Pastor Don Goodenow officiating. Burial will follow in Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kumler Outreach Ministries.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020