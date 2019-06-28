Francis H. "Skip" Knepler 1923 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Francis H. "Skip" Knepler, 95, of Springfield, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Skip was born October 1, 1923 in Springfield, the son of Charles and Elizabeth Fromme Knepler. He married Mary Louise Hergenrother on September 6, 1958 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on December 23, 2016.

Skip was a lifelong farmer. In the early 1960s he was the fifth largest hog producer in Illinois. He served on the Farmers Grain Elevator board of directors in New Berlin; the Sangamon County Farm Bureau Board from 1972-1981 where he was an officer and director; and the Sangamon County Farmland Assessment Committee for 20 years. Skip was inducted into the Sangamon County Farm Bureau Hall of Fame in 2012. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #4372 in New Berlin and a charter member of Christ the King Parish. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and cards, but most of all, time spent with family.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Joseph Knepler; and sisters, Rose Thompson and Betty Ann White.

He is survived by his sons, Patrick and Michael Knepler of Springfield; daughter, Marylou (Mike) Bergeron of Herndon, VA; grandchildren, Connor (Bridget), Samantha, Tyler, Quinn, Rhys, Colum, Roisín, and Maddalena Bergeron; great-grandsons, Elijah and Isaiah; a great-granddaughter on the way; and sisters, Eileen (Larry) Speaks of Chatham, Marcella Williams of Pawnee, and Margaret (Bill) Mulcahy of Iowa.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Christ the King Parish, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield, with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 20, New Berlin, IL 62670 or St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019