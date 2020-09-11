Frank B. Ladd 1924 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Frank B. Ladd, 96, of Lincoln, Illinois and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Center in Lincoln.

A private graveside service for Frank & Nancy Ladd will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield on Friday, September 18. The Rev. Adam R. Quine of the First Presbyterian Church of Lincoln will deliver the eulogy.

Frank Bernard Ladd was born on January 18, 1924 in Chicago, the son of Frank A. Ladzikowski and Ethel Eckleman Ladzikowski. He was united in marriage to Nancy Lewis on December 15, 1956 in Des Plaines, Illinois. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2015 in Lincoln.

Mr. Ladd is survived by his sons Geoffrey Ladd of Illinois and Thomas Ladd of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Ladd on February 27, 2015 and his sister Mary Ellen Ladd on August 26, 2015.

He graduated from St. Mary's Training School in Des Plaines, Illinois and the University of Chicago. He then served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII stationed in Okinawa.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville.

He owned Ladd Model Works and Ladd Publications, which produced products and publications for model railroaders and stamp collectors. He was a journalist for the Jacksonville Area Showcase, Jacksonville Journal-Courier, State Journal-Register and Fairfield Publications including Women's Wear Daily and Supermarket News.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville or First Presbyterian Church of Lincoln.

Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



