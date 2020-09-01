1/1
Frank Castelli
1957 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Frank A. Castelli, 63, of Rochester passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home.
Frank was born on February 24, 1957, in Taylorville, the son of Oliver and Helen (Richards) Castelli.
He married Lisa Gushes on March 22, 1986 and she survives. Frank worked as miner for Peabody Mine and later for Lake Area Disposal. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Frank is survived by his wife, Lisa; mother-in-law, Marilyn Gushes; brother-in-law Jim Gushes (Debbie McKinnon); one niece, Lindsey (Jeff) Stoner; two nephews, Clayton and Benson Stoner; one uncle, Bill Richards; and one Aunt, Carol (Bob) Higgins and several cousins.
Visitation will be on Friday September 4, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street in Rochester from 10:00AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00AM.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Family and friends attending are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. is in charge of arrangements



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
