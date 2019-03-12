Frank Clarence Butkis 1916 - 2019

Petersburg, IL—Frank Clarence Butkis, 102, of Petersburg, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home.

Frank was born September 26, 1916 in Riverton, the son of Julius and Apolina (Banes) Butkis. He married Nadine Greer on September 15, 1956 in Las Vegas, NV; she preceded him in death.

Frank proudly served in the United States Army during World War II, where he earned a Bronze Battle Star. He was a union carpenter and lived in California for over 60 years. Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alec and Tony Butkis; and three sisters, Lillian Slofkoski, Emma Lancelot, and Frances Hagel.

He is survived by his daughter, JoAnn (Nino) Giganti of Riverton; son, Tony (Chris) Martin of Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two nephews; and one niece.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 112 N. 6th St., Riverton.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, with Rev. Raphael Paul DeMoreno officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 112 N. 6th St., Riverton, IL 62561 or Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Drive, Rochester, IL 62563.

The family of Frank Clarence Butkis is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019