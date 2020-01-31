|
Frank E. Edwards 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Frank E. Edwards, 69, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1950 in Springfield to Francis and Berniece M. (Hashman) Edwards. He married Cinda J. Janssen on January 15, 1983.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Melvin Rich.
Frank is survived by one son, Alex Edwards of Springfield; one sister, Judy Rich of Springfield; two nieces, Nancianne (Mark) Knipfer of Lake Forest, IL, Sheri (Douglas) Iwanicki of Springfield and four great nieces and nephews, Julia and Abby Knipfer and Madi and Gabe Iwanicki and one uncle, Kenneth Hashman.
Frank was a lifelong resident of Springfield and achieved many accomplishments throughout his life. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1968 and received his teaching degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1974.
Frank began his career at the Springfield Fire Department in 1977 and retired in 2002, spending his final 19 months serving as Chief. He was elected and proudly served as Ward 1 Alderman for the City of Springfield from 2003-2015; during which he also served as Interim-Mayor from December 2010 to April 2011. He proudly served in the Illinois National Guard from 1969-1975.
Frank was a longtime member of the Sangamon County Republicans and Island Bay Yacht Club. He enjoyed flying, was a commercial pilot and a pilot instructor. Frank and his wife, Cinda, owned and operated Springfield Auto Body and Towing since 2005. Frank enjoyed boating, traveling and most importantly, spending time with his family and their beloved doodle, Lily, as well as their rescue dog, Nicky. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial Gathering: 3-8 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at West Side Christian Church - Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at West Side Christian Church -Springfield with Mike Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where Honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the LLCC Foundation in Memory of The Edwards Family or the Animal Protective League in memory of Lily.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020