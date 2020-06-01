Frank E. Lung Sr.
Frank E. Lung, Sr.
Rushville, IL - Frank E. Lung, Sr., 76, passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Worthington Funeral Home
331 West Washington Street
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-4342
