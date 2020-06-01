Frank E. Lung, Sr.
Rushville, IL - Frank E. Lung, Sr., 76, passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.