Frank G. Sommer 1931 - 2019
Pleasant Plains, IL—Frank G. Sommer, 88, of Pleasant Plains, died at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. John's Hospice.
Frank was born on February 8, 1931 in Bradfordton, IL, the son of Henry J. Sommer, Sr. and Hattie Smith Sommer. On March 20, 1954 he married Peggy Harwood; they had four children. He later married Gena Helton Larson on December 16, 1994 in Rushville.
Frank was a 1950 graduate of Pleasant Plains High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1952, during the Korean War. Frank was employed by Brandt as a Plant Manager in New Berlin for 32 years. He served on the Sangamon County Board from 1967-1982, Sangamon County Fair Board, and was a life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all, he loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great- grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Henry Sommer, Jr. and Paul Sommer; and two sisters, Teresa Sommer and Jean Peterman.
He is survived by his wife, Gena Sommer of Pleasant Plains; three sons, Scott (wife, Deb) Sommer of Nevada, MO, Spencer Sommer of Gibsonton, FL, and Shane (wife, Vicki) Sommer of Brandon, FL; one daughter, Shelley (husband, John) Lovell of Chatham; two step-sons, Josh (wife, Lindsey) Larson of Canton and Joe (wife Debbie) Larson of Williamsville; 11 grandchildren, Sommer Perry, Emily Godsey, Elise Mitchell, Erik, Sydney, and Jackson Sommer, and Reese, Brett, Hannah, Elliott, and Gwendolyn Larson; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rose (husband, Russell; deceased) Albert of Chatham; sister-in-law, Mary Bell Sommer of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Marcia Forman officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, 340 S. Lemon Ave. #3620, Walnut, CA 91789 or the Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District, 611 Buckeye, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019