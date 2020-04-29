Home

Bramley Funeral Home
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Frank Kalaskie


1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Frank Kalaskie, 84 of Springfield, formerly of Divernon, passed away Wed. April 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born March 13, 1936 in Mt. Clare, IL, the son of Mike and Marie Katzmarek Kalaskie.
He married Beverly Tolf on Aug 10, 1968.
Frank served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 till 1957. He was a member of the Divernon American Legion, Divernon Masonic Lodge, Divernon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Bev; two sons, David (Becky) and Michael (Shauna) Kalaskie; four grandchildren, David J., Nathan, Mikaela and Sophie; one brother, Norman (Betty) Kalaskie; several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Brush Creek Cemetery, Divernon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Divernon Food Pantry, PO Box 197, Divernon, IL 62530.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020
