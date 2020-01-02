Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Frank Mitchell
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Frank Vincent Mitchell Sr. Obituary
Frank Vincent Mitchell Sr. 07/18/1949 - 2019
Houston, TX—Frank Mitchell Sr. 70, departed this life on December 25, 2019 at St Joseph's Medical Center, Houston TX, He was born July 18, 1949 in Springfield, IL, the son of his biological parents Jenie Frank Weldon and Norma Bush-Mitchell, and raised by family members Henry and Doris Van Buren of Springfield, IL.
Funeral Services Saturday January 4, 2020
Union Baptist Church
(Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Elder Elias Walton Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Private
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
