Franklin LeeRoy Graves 1940 - 2020

Plant City, FL—Franklin LeeRoy Graves passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home in Plant City, Florida, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his family on that day. Frank was born July 13, 1940 to Mae and William Graves at their home in Springfield Illinois, he was one of 9 children.

He married the love of his life, Dora Lee Hartman on September 29, 1958. They were blessed with three children: Frank LeeRoy Graves Jr. (Nancy Graves), James Bradley Graves, (Lisa Graves), Melissa Jo Henrikson (Scott Henrikson). His pride and joy of seven Grandchildren, Amanda Jane Hale, (Kyle Sciulli), Amy Jewel Sobzak, (Jason Sobzak), Danielle Louise Graves and Leanne Marie Graves, Marcus Bradley Matthys and Jessica Melissa Trader, (Kevin Trader), Shayna Ashley Henrikson (Shae Gates). He will be missed greatly by five great grandchildren, Calleigh Jane Hale, Ava Leigh and Ana Rose Sobzak, Emma jane and Oliver Marcus Trader.

Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved hunting, camping, cruising, and singing Karaoke.

His career adventures include, working as a logger, trucking, general construction, home builder, disaster cleanup, and aluminum siding applicator. He had amazing pride in his marriage. Frank and Dora celebrated their 61st anniversary just this past September. He built 5 houses for his kids and an estimated 30 in his career. Frank was a good father who lead by example. He taught us all to be honest, to work hard at what ever we were doing, and to be strong.

His celebration of life will be Saturday, July 18th at his daughter Melissa's home in Springfield, Illinois.

This is a fitting location as it's the last house he ever built. Food and beverages will be provided and please bring a memory or story of Frank to share.



