Fred Benny Wheatley (Buggs) 1932 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Fred Benny Wheatley (Buggs) passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

He was born on April 27, 1932, in Elsberry, Missouri, the son of Joe and Lueana Wheatley.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Phyllis (Donald Butler), Arnold Ray McBride, Jr (Bake), Karen Kay Parker and Connie (John) Heard. His devoted sisters; Alberta Brown and Amelia Williams. Eleven (11) Grand Children, twenty-two (22) Great Grandchildren and six(6) Great-Great Grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Wanna Wheatley on August 21, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The visiting hour will begin at 11:00AM and service to began at 12 Noon. His Memorial Service will be live-streamed on facebook: at Walker FS. Services will be held at Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Inc Springfield, IL.



