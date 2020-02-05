Home

Fred Francisco

Fred Francisco Obituary
Fred Francisco 1929 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Fred Francisco, 90, of Spaulding, passed away on February 3, 2020 in Springfield.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street. Gravesite Ceremony at Camp Butler National Cemetery will follow at 1:00 p.m., with military honors performed by the Interveterans Burial Detail.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
