Fred James Wassell 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Fred James Wassell, 94, of Springfield, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Fred was born on April 11, 1924 in Springfield, the son of Fred James and Mary Eva Hagel Wassell.
Memorial Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 South Walnut St., Springfield with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 South Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704 or a .
The family of Fred James Wassell is being served by Kirlin-Egan & Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019