Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Freda Joann Kuchar 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Freda Joann Kuchar, 82, of Springfield, died at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Regency Care.
Joann was born on June 1, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of Fred and Catherine Reiser Kuchar.
Graveside Ceremony: 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
The family of Freda Joann Kuchar is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to view full obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
