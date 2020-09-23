1/1
Frederick Edward Marks
1930 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Frederick Edward Marks went to be with his Heavenly Father September 20, 2020, he was 89 years old. Fred was married to Judy Reigel Marks and the shared a life of adventure and steadfast love. Fred is survived by his daughter Susan Carlson of Petersburg and his grandson Paul Carlson of Springfield.
Fred served our grateful nation in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed a variety of activities including woodworking, stain glass, photography, gardening and fishing. He enjoyed his time spent with others less well off, especially at an orphanage in Mexico where children lacked basic needs. He was one of many that made sure tummies were fed and children had their needs addressed. No job was too big or small, and he loved the children and he was loved in return.
Fred was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Corwith, Iowa. He delighted in the blessings each day brought and shared his joys and laughter with everyone, always looking for the best in everyone. He walked his faith till the end, with a smile and handshake he will be ever remembered.
Fred's family will be hosting a memorial gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Reading Rocks at the Central Presbyterian Church which provides free learning for children in Menard County, 210 W. Douglas St., Petersburg, Illinois 62675.
Please visit Fred's online obituary at hurleyfh.com to leave condolences and share memories.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
