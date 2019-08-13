|
|
Frederick Keith Moore 1926 - 2019
Peoria, IL—Frederick K. Moore, age 93, of Peoria, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 5 p.m. at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born May 11, 1926 in Cowden, IL to Noble and Cecile (McMillen) Moore. He married Janet Rogers on June 14, 1960 in Sacramento, CA. She passed away Oct. 8, 2018 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Charles Moore.
Survivors include three children: Penny Jo (Brian) Smith of Peoria, Roger (Penny) Moore of Springfield, IL, David (Kelly Adams) Moore of Peoria, five grandsons: Daniel (Kim) Williams of Bartonville, Andrew Williams of Peoria, Craig Williams of Peoria, Justin Moore of Peoria, Thomas Moore of Chicago, and two granddaughters: Halley (Adam) Walter of Riverton, IL, and Hannah Moore of Springfield, IL. He was also survived by seven great-grandchildren, and two brothers: Eugene Moore and Paul (Don) Moore of Newton, IL.
Fred was a United States Army Veteran serving in WWII. Following his time in the military he was a banker at Milliken Bank in Decatur, Town and Country Bank in Springfield, then retired from Madison Park Bank in Peoria. He was also a member of the Peoria Kiwanis Club.
Fred's joy in life was his family & The Chicago Cubs. He was the most kind & generous man that anyone met.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria with military honors.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice in Peoria.
You may view Fred's obituary online at www.schmidthaller.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019