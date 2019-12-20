|
|
Frederick N. Sexton Sr. 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Frederick N. Sexton Sr., 62, of Springfield IL, passed away at 7:15 p.m December 18th 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO
He was born November 27 1957, in Springfield, IL to Raymond B. Sexton and Leona M Sexton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Carol Dalke. He married Shannon (Parker) Sexton January 2, 2005.
He is survived by his wife Shannon of Springfield, IL. Five kids Jessica Sexton(Sinclair), Frederick Sexton Jr. (Ashley), Gregory Sexton, William Sexton (Abby), Jessica Terrell (Kareen) all of Springfield, IL., two brothers Howard Sexton and Ronald Sexton both of Michigan. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren Decorian, Isaiah, Zion, Zayn Sexton all kids of Jessica. Quinn Sexton, Jersey, and Jorja Werner kids of Frederick Jr. Kareen Terrell Jr. and Courtney Terrell kids of Jessica Terrell and Averleigh Sexton kid to William Sexton. Father and mother in law Jim and Sandy Parker, of Springfield, IL., sister in law Jessica Dunzweiler, best friend Joe Eckert of Springfield, IL., and Frederick's beloved fur babies.
Mr. Sexton started his automotive career at Barneys and later on he continued his career at Firestone where he became an ASE certified technician. He worked at Firestone for 20 plus years where he retired. He then ended up going to LLCC to get his class A CDL. He loved to grill out and cook. He loved going to the races and fishing when he had the time. He loved working on cars and collecting them. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was friends with many and loved by all. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Friday December 27, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Bisch and Son. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019