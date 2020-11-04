Frederick "Fred" Paul Roth 1934 - 2020
Carlinville, IL—Frederick "Fred" Paul Roth, 86 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 9:00 am until Mass time at 10:00 am at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville, IL.
Burial will follow in Hagaman Cemetery.
Fred is survived by his wife, Betty Ann of Carlinville, IL, sons, Rick Roth of Filmore, IL, Tom (Sharon) Roth of Carlinville, IL, Jim (Janet) Roth of Carlinville, IL, Lyndell Roth of Carlinville, IL, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters; Betty (George) Witt of Greenfield, IL, Alberta Lizenby of Hettick, IL, Margaret Wester of Jerseyville, IL, brothers; Albert Roth of Carrollton, IL, Cletus (Joan) Roth of Greenfield, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Carlinville Area Hospital or Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
