Frederick S. Frank 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Frederick Scherber Frank, 92, of Springfield, died on Monday, August 3, 2020, of natural causes at his home.
He was born September 2, 1927, the son of Godfrey and Wihelmina Feinholz Frank. He married Eleanor Ann Burtle on November 17, 1951.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Phillip; son-in-law, John Dondanville; and twin grandsons, Nicholas and Noah Frank.
Mr. Frank graduated from Ball Township High School in 1945 and the University of Illinois, Urbana campus, in 1950. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He was active in agriculture organizations and a member of the U of I livestock judging team. He was an officer of the Hoof and Horn Club and a lifetime U of I alumni member. Mr. Frank received the American Farmer Award in 1946 and was named Outstanding Farmer by the Springfield Jaycees in 1962. He was a member of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau and a former Woodside 4-H Club Leader.
Mr. Frank was a charter member of the Church of the Little Flower where he served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister. As a member of the Little Flower Men's Club, he received the Outstanding Service Award in 1986. He was a charter member of Knights of Columbus Council 4179, Benevolent Protection Order of Elks Lodge 158, Chi Psi Fraternity, Island Bay Yacht Club, Nighthawks Dance Club, and Piper Glen Golf and Social Club.
Surviving are his two sons, J. Stephen (Kathy) of Springfield and John F. (Shari) of Fishers, IN; daughters, C.Ann (Dean) Dietrich of Wausau, WI, Janet (John-deceased) Dondanville of Springfield and Mary (Kevin) Riordan of Dousman, WI; grandchildren, Sarah (John) Dietrich Amrein, Dr. Kathleen (Regina) Curran, Michael (Lisa) Dietrich, Christopher Dondanville, Matthew (Bri) Dondanville, Peter Dondanville, Ryan Frank, Reagan Frank, Kelly Riordan, and Kathryn Riordan; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Little Flower at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with Rev. Allen M. Kemme officiating. You may view the Mass on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/littleflowerchurchspringfieldIL/
.
Burial will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery in Glenarm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL 62703; Knights of Columbus Council 4179, 141 N. Lakewood Drive, Chatham, IL 62629; or Benevolent Protection Order of Elks Lodge 158, 409 E. Lake Shore Drive #158, Springfield, IL 62712.
