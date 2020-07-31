Fredrick L. Mammen 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Fredrick L. Mammen, 87, of Springfield died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1933 in Ogle County, IL to Lukie and Verdena (Terivili) Mammen. He married Rita A. Rodems May 4, 1972 and she survives.
He was also survived by a daughter, Kathy; two sons, Steve and Alan; a step-son, Pete and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Elmer.
He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired from AT&T (formerly - Illinois Bell) as an engineer.
Private graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com