Freeda Ann Hurley
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freeda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freeda Ann Hurley 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Freeda Ann Hurley, 91, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Regency Care Center.
She was born October 23, 1928, to Coy and Lura (Rich) Tucker in Knifley, Kentucky. She married M. Paul Hurley in 1946; he preceded her in death 2005. She also was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin sons, David and Donald; sister, Dorothy Blakeman; brother, James Tucker; niece, Freeda Kanady and nephew, Michael Blakeman.
Freeda worked as an administrative assistant at Fiat Allis for 30 years before retiring.
She is survived by nieces, Deloris (Charlie) Blalock, Neila (Don) Cornelius and Kaye (Brian) Rector; nephews, Keith (Mary) Blakeman, Melvin (Linda) Hurley, Charles E. Hurley and Charles (Carol) Hurley; brother-in-law Thales Blakeman; and multiple great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from noon - 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Chaplain Travis Hurley officiating a service immediately following. Burial will be in Old Cumberland Cemetery, Glenarm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lake Springfield Christian Assembly Camp and Retreat Center, 1674 Lick Creek Lane, Chatham, IL 62629.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 23, 2020
Kaye & Brian So sorry for your loss.
Judy Johnson
Coworker
June 22, 2020
Jessica & Darlene Wiese
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved