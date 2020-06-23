Freeda Ann Hurley 1928 - 2020Springfield, IL—Freeda Ann Hurley, 91, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Regency Care Center.She was born October 23, 1928, to Coy and Lura (Rich) Tucker in Knifley, Kentucky. She married M. Paul Hurley in 1946; he preceded her in death 2005. She also was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin sons, David and Donald; sister, Dorothy Blakeman; brother, James Tucker; niece, Freeda Kanady and nephew, Michael Blakeman.Freeda worked as an administrative assistant at Fiat Allis for 30 years before retiring.She is survived by nieces, Deloris (Charlie) Blalock, Neila (Don) Cornelius and Kaye (Brian) Rector; nephews, Keith (Mary) Blakeman, Melvin (Linda) Hurley, Charles E. Hurley and Charles (Carol) Hurley; brother-in-law Thales Blakeman; and multiple great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from noon - 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Chaplain Travis Hurley officiating a service immediately following. Burial will be in Old Cumberland Cemetery, Glenarm.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lake Springfield Christian Assembly Camp and Retreat Center, 1674 Lick Creek Lane, Chatham, IL 62629.