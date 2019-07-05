G. Richard "Dick" Raney 1931 - 2019

Springfield , IL—G. Richard Raney, 88, of Springfield, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 3, 2019.

Richard (Dick) Raney was born April 13, 1931 in Clinton, IN to George and Alice McClintock Raney. He married Mary Lou Schroth on October 17, 1954 in Decatur.

Dick graduated from Millikin University and served in the Army. He retired from a long career with Illinois Bell in 1989. Dick enjoyed going to Cardinals baseball games, fishing, woodworking, and making furniture for friends and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Schroth-Raney; a brother, James (Rita) Raney; a sister, Karen Lamb; a daughter, Sheri (Kevin) Adolphson; a son, Kent (Heather) Raney; four grandchildren, Allison, Mitchell, Alan, and Jessica; one great- granddaughter, Willow; and extended loving family.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private family ceremony at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

The family of G. Richard Raney is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019