Gail Elaine White 1953 - 2019
Niantic, IL—Gail Elaine White, 65, of Niantic, IL, died at 10:03 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her residence.
Gail was born on November 19, 1953, in Springfield, the daughter of Howard Wayne and Roxella Joyce (Falconer) Earles. She married Robert Dale White in 1972 at Dawson United Methodist Church.
Gail graduated from Tri-City High School and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois—Springfield. She was a member of the first graduating class of Sangamon State University. Gail taught kindergarten for 25 years at Tri-City Schools where she loved her students. She was a member of the Fountain of Life Church in Buffalo, IL. Gail's hobbies were camping, reading books, and sewing, especially making things for her grandchildren. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Gail was preceded in death by her father, H. Wayne "Shorty" Earles.
She is survived by her husband, Dale White; mother, Roxella Earles of Dawson; three sons, Jeremy (wife, Sherry) White of Warrensburg, IL, Nathan (wife, Heather) White of Columbia, SC, and Tyler (wife, Katie) White of Lake Fork, IL; one daughter, Danielle (husband, Travis) Heck of Buffalo, IL; grandchildren, Caleb White, Chase White, Evan White, Carter White, Charlee White, Trent Heck, Tayson Heck, Tinley Heck, Preston White, Phinn White, and a granddaughter on-the-way, Paislee White; two brothers, Gary (wife, Patricia) Earles of Tolono, IL and Dave (wife, Cinda) Earles of Mechanicsburg, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, with Rev. Aletha Weatherall officiating.
Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-City Education Foundation, 324 West Charles Street, P.O. Box 290, Buffalo, IL 62515 or Fountain of Life United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 48, Buffalo, IL 62515-0048.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019