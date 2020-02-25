|
Gaile C. Phillips 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gaile Callbeck Phillips, 94, of Springfield, died at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home.
Gaile was born January 14, 1926, in Joliet, the daughter of Fred and Hilda Spurgin Callbeck. She married Hiram Shumway Phillips on March 22, 1958, in Springfield.
Gaile graduated from Springfield High School in 1945 and was employed as a teller for 1st National Bank and Security Bank. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Gaile enjoyed golfing, sailing, flower gardening, traveling, and playing cards with her husband. She was proud to be the longest member of the Island Bay Yacht Club. Gaile was active in Junior League, King's Daughters, PEO, Christian Women's Club, Questers, Knighthawks Dance Club, Springfield Craft Club, and various Bridge clubs throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Lyman Phillips; and brother, Neil Callbeck.
Gaile is survived by her husband, Hiram Phillips of Springfield; daughters, Sally (husband, Dave) Jones and Katie (husband, Jack) Marinelli, both of Springfield; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Callbeck of Chicago; sister-in-law, Martha Callbeck of Colorado Springs, CO; brother-in-law, David Phillips of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; several cousins including Debi (husband, Alan) Bush and Susan Sherber both of Denver, CO; and special friends, Shirley Penewitt and Pat Radel.
A private family burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield with Rev. Susan Phillips officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62701 or Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2301 East Lake Shore Dr., Springfield, IL 62712.
The family of Gaile Callbeck Phillips is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020