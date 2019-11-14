|
|
Galen L. Becker 1953 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Galen L. Becker, 66, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born February 15, 1953, to Elden and Sara (Fraley) Becker, both of whom preceded him in death.
Galen had a long career in law enforcement, including 25 years at Illinois State Police.
Galen is survived by his wife, Dianna; daughters, Lindsey Becker and Samantha (John) Klecyngier; two grandchildren, Henry and Evelyn; brother, Brian (Mary) Becker; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Reverend Milton Bost and Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League or Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019