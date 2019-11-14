Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
For more information about
Galen Becker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Galen Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Galen L. Becker


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Galen L. Becker Obituary
Galen L. Becker 1953 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Galen L. Becker, 66, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born February 15, 1953, to Elden and Sara (Fraley) Becker, both of whom preceded him in death.
Galen had a long career in law enforcement, including 25 years at Illinois State Police.
Galen is survived by his wife, Dianna; daughters, Lindsey Becker and Samantha (John) Klecyngier; two grandchildren, Henry and Evelyn; brother, Brian (Mary) Becker; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Reverend Milton Bost and Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League or Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Galen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -