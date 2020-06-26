Garnett Blankenship
1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Garnett Steven (KY) Blankenship, 71, of Springfield entered in eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, Virden.

He was proceeded in death by his life long partner, Sherry Conaway, his son Stevie, his daughter Kristy their mother Sue, his brother Larry and his sister Judy.
Garnett is survived in death by his daughters: Tanya(Jonathan) Feagans, Krystle Costello and Rachel Griesier. He had a special relationship with his niece Sarah Kaiser and his grandson Dwayne Garnett as well as several other grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ky was a great man. He had a passion in life for drywall and the Green Bay Packers. Although he was crazy as ever he was always the life of the party.
To continue his legacy please join family and friends for a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service, Springfield

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Service & Chapel Inc
2300 E Cook St
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 753-3783
