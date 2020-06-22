Or Copy this URL to Share

Garnett Steven Blankenship

Springfield, Illinois - Garnett Steven Blankenship, 71,passed on Friday, June 20, 2020 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. Walker Funeral Service in Springfield, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. 217.753.3783



