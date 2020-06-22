Garnett Steven Blankenship
Springfield, Illinois - Garnett Steven Blankenship, 71,passed on Friday, June 20, 2020 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. Walker Funeral Service in Springfield, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. 217.753.3783

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Service & Chapel Inc
2300 E Cook St
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 753-3783
