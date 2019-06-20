|
Gary Allan Jones, Sr. 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Gary Allan Jones, Sr. 76 of Springfield, died at 6:05 pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Heritage Healthcare. He was born September 22, 1942 in Springfield, to Herbert and Clara (Watkins) Jones. He married Judith Burgar on April 3, 1965 and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Gary A. Jones, Jr. and James M. Jones, both of Springfield and Michelle A. Olson of Pleasant Plains; two grandchildren, Michael Olson II and Michaela Olson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings and one grandson, Stephen R. Olson.
Gary was of the Methodist Faith. He was a member of AARP and Local 4 Bricklayers.
Visitation: 5 – 7 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 8:30 am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Pastor Clint Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 21 to June 22, 2019