Gary Allan Sharp 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Gary Allan Sharp, 58, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Gary was born on April 1, 1961 in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Norma Jean (Elmore) Sharp.
He enjoyed playing pool, hunting mushrooms, spending time with his friends and most of all, having great love for his family. He was always willing to help others.
He is survived by his daughter, Monica Sharp; son, Eric (Elizabeth Van Fossan) Sharp; mother, Norma Jean Sharp; father, Joseph (Karla) Sharp; sisters, Kathy Sharp and Debbie (Rick Saldana) Sharp, half-brother, Justin (Erin) Sharp; four grandchildren, Elijah Christine, and Camdyn, Lyam, and Marshyll Sharp and several nieces and nephews
Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the memorial services at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 24, at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Edinburg with Reverend Calvin Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Edinburg Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Wilson Park Funeral Home 109 E. Washington St. Edinburg, IL 62531 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019