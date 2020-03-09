|
Gary Beals 1959 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Gary Beals, 60, of Rochester, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Aperion Care in Springfield.
Gary was born on September 27, 1959, in Taylorville, the son of Robert and Frances (Goeckner) Beals.
He was a St. Louis Cardinals Fan, and worked at Bob Evans as a cook for 15 years, prior to that he enjoyed carpentry and wood working. In his younger days Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert; and brother, Mark Beals.
Gary is survived by his mother Frances; sister, Julie (Scott) Kilby and brother; Jeff (Kim) Beals; three nephews, Seth, Bradyn, and Mitchell Kilby, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11am at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020