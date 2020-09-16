Gary Broomfield 2002 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Gary Terrell Broomfield 18, departed this life on September 8, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born May 8, 2002, the son of Nelra Broomfield and Deshawn Slater.

Funeral Services Saturday September 19, 2020; Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am; Service:10:00am-11:00am; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories,1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703.

Elder Elias Walton Officiating.

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store