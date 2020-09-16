1/1
Gary Broomfield
2002 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gary Terrell Broomfield 18, departed this life on September 8, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born May 8, 2002, the son of Nelra Broomfield and Deshawn Slater.
Funeral Services Saturday September 19, 2020; Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am; Service:10:00am-11:00am; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories,1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703.
Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
My thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with the family I am so sorry for your loss. As the time passes may you continue to be comforted by love and support of family and friends. May the Lord continue to send his Angels to wrap their loving arms around you. God Bless in Jesus Holy name.
Tam Taylor
Friend
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lan Hickman
Friend
September 14, 2020
Gloria and Sherry, My heart hurts for your loss. My prayers of comfort and peace be with you.
Dee Hartley, former SJH coworker
Dee Hartlel
September 13, 2020
I had only known you for so many years but I'm glad that I did. Rest easy young man and keep smiling down on everyone.
Lorie Dixon
September 13, 2020
I love you cuz. Tell your mom I love her and miss her too q
Misty Austin
Family
September 12, 2020
Dad I love u like my own every time I seen u I would ask u how u was and r u being Good you always told me with that beautiful smile on your FACE YES I SAID OK LOVE U R I H BABY U WILL TRULY BE MISSED ❤❤❤
Charlene Alexander
Family
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Annie Rogers
Friend
September 11, 2020
My heart goes out to the family, especially to his twin. Many prayers and hugs.
Dr. Karen Parker
Teacher
September 11, 2020
My deepest condolences love you all prayers ❤
Deshedra Trent
September 10, 2020
The Taylor Cummings Family would like to send condolences to the Brookfield Family .
June Cummings
Friend
September 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Reknecka McTye
Friend
September 10, 2020
Praying for the family at this time of sorrow
LaVonica McGee
Friend
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dhajshanaye Brown
Friend
September 10, 2020
My heart hurts to hear this I’m praying for strength
Karlisha Wright
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mykeyla Wheeler
Friend
