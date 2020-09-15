1/1
Gary Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Campbell 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gary W. Campbell, 74, of Springfield, died at his home at 5:24 pm on, Thursday September 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born October 4, 1945 in Quincy Illinois, the son of Verlin and Dorothy Campbell. He married his wife JoAnn on October 5, 1962. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. He was a printer by trade until moving to Florida in 1984. He owned a landscape business and later bought and successfully ran three flower shops with his wife, until he retired.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Illinois. He enjoyed watching sports and vacationing in the mountains with family. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching little league team, attending his children's school activities, watching and sometimes attending Major League Baseball (Favorite Team Tampa Bay Rays), building houses and traveling.
Gary is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his son, David (Linda) Campbell; his daughter, Sheryl (Rick) Pickerel; one grandson, Justin Pickerel; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother Larry.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with private burial. The family will informally greet friends from 1:00 p.m until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Mayo Clinic or Salem Lutheran Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the services. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved