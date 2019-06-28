Gary E. Crites 1939 - 2019

Dawson , IL—Gary E. Crites, 79, of Dawson, died at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence.

Gary was born on October 28, 1939 in Taylorville, the son of Glenn Edward and Georgia Thunhorst Crites. He was raised by Mel Forbes, his step-father. He married Marsha Hartsock on February 14, 1976 in Springfield.

Gary served his country in the United States Army and was a news reporter in Korea. He earned his bachelor's degree from SIU. Gary started his career as a radio news reporter and later worked as Assistant Director and Director for the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers from where he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Crites of Springfield.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Memorial Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with David Cooper officiating.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019