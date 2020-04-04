|
Gary F. "Baby Boy" Green, Jr. 1996 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gary F. Green "Baby Boy," 23, of Springfield, IL departed this life on March 31, 2020 as a result of senseless gun violence.
He was born the son of Gary F. Green Sr. and Janie Siciliano on November 18, 1996 in Springfield, IL.
While growing up, Gary attended Springfield Ball Charter, Grant Middle School, and South Fork High School. Gary was an employee at J & L Properties IL, Inc. He was a wonderful, funny, intelligent, talented, and compassionate young man who enjoyed playing video games, watching Anime, but most of all being a great father and providing for his family.
Gary is survived by his parents, Gary F. Green Sr. of Springfield and Janie Siciliano of Bulpitt, IL; his daughter, Gabrielle Green; soulmate, De'Jsa Cain; brothers, Larry Robinson, who had a profound impact on Gary's life, Richard Johnson, and Dishoan Green; sisters, Destiny and Erykah Green; nieces and nephews, David, Zayra, LaRae, London, Richard, Demarco, Laryiah, and Lyric; paternal grandparents, Alice Pollard and Christina Green; maternal grandparents, Frank and Patricia "Pat" Siciliano; beloved cousin, Jeremiah Green Jr., who was more like a brother; close friend, Darsean Walker; and a gang of aunts, uncles, and cousins who love and cherish him dearly.
Dear God, please take our son, the most precious gift you could bestow upon us at his birth, back once again, as your Heavenly son. Lord, keep him in your loving arms for eternity and forgive us.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a celebration of life at a later date due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial contributions to Gabrielle Green's college fund—Gabrielle's College Fund, c/o J&L Properties IL, Inc., 154 West Lake Shore Drive,
Springfield, IL 62703.
Until we meet again "Baby Boy," you'll forever be in our hearts.
The family of Gary F. "Baby Boy" Green, Jr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020