Gary Lynn Leming 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gary Lynn Leming, 70, of Springfield passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1950 in Peoria to David and Mary J. Williams Leming. He married Gretchen E. Pieper on September 8, 1973.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen; three daughters, Kim (Ron) Matrisch of Rochester, Jennifer (Matt) Power of Springfield, and Laura (Tyler) O'Neill of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Nate and Hannah Matrisch, Lexi, Connor, Lleyton, Kayleen, and Piper Power, Liah and Molly O'Neill; one sister, Linda Johnson of Springfield; one brother, Danny (Anna) Leming of Spokane, WA; two aunts and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
Gary lived in Springfield for most of his life. He was a United Sates Army Veteran. He worked for the State of Illinois at various departments and retired from Veterans Affairs in 2012. Gary loved to travel and fish.
Memorial Gathering: 11 am -12 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 12 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Deacon Larry Day officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com