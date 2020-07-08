Gary R. Bahlow 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gary R. Bahlow, 78, of Springfield, formerly of Chatham, passed away at 5:30 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Concordia Village in Springfield.
Gary was born in Springfield, October 18, 1941 the son of Carl and Elsie (Rees) Bahlow. He married Barbara L. Shaw June 23, 1984 and she preceded him in death September 27, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Barbara Wilkinson.
Gary retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation where he served as a highway engineer and then as the manager of the sign shop. After retirement, he worked for the village of Chatham and during that time he owned and operated Bahlow and Associates Inc., a consulting firm. He was instrumental in securing grants for several municipalities as the development of the 9-1-1 street marking system.
Gary and his wife Barb were passionate of bettering the opportunities for children to learn and were honored supporters of the Chatham Area Public Library. He was a member of Cherry Hills Church. Gary enjoyed playing third base on the Elliott Ave Baptist Church fast pitch softball team. He was an avid hunter, and was a member of the National Plott Hound Association and the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association.
Surviving are his son, Clay (wife Janie) Bahlow of Springfield, his sister, Jeanine (husband David) Cain of Madera, CA, two nephews and several cousins.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Bisch and Son Crematory. Private inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Loami, IL.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Chatham Area Public Library 600 E. Spruce Chatham, IL 62629.
