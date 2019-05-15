Gary R. Brenizer 1948 - 2019

Mt. Pulaski, IL—Gary R. Brenizer, 70, of Mt. Pulaski, formerly of Buffalo Hart, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Gary was born on December 22, 1948, in Saint Croix, WI, the son of Roy and Esther (Erikson) Brenizer. He married Ruth Janelle Lynch on November 10, 1973, in Riverton, IL. She survives in Mt. Pulaski.

Gary is also survived by his children, Myla (Wendell) Morell, Jason (Amanda) Brenizer, and Theresa (Tim) Stoddard; his five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Joyce (Daryl) Nelson, JoAnne Peterson, and Phillip Brenizer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Karen.

Gary was a very active member in his community; he was a member of Teamsters Local Union #916, He served as a Deacon, Elder, and Sunday school teacher at Riverton Christian Church; he also served as a Deacon at Body of Christ Church in Buffalo, IL, and he was a volunteer firefighter in Williamsville, IL. Gary was an avid NASCAR and racing fan; his favorite driver was Justin Allgaier. To say that Gary was a selfless man would be an understatement, he had a genuine love and passion for all of the people in his life; not just friends and family, but everyone in his community as well. He even continued giving to people in need by donating his organs.

Services for Gary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Mt. Pulaski Christian Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL with Mark Weber officiating. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to Gift of Hope or The . Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019